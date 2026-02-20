South Florida to go from potential record-heat this weekend to frigid morning temperatures next week

Near-record heat is possible this weekend before a temperature tumble next week.

The South Florida temperature swing from Sunday evening to Tuesday morning. CBS News Miami

It's been a mild morning with low temperatures in the 70s and upper 60s across South Florida.

High temperatures will climb to the low 80s this afternoon under mostly sunny skies.

Record heat is possible this weekend. CBS News Miami

There is a moderate risk of rip currents along the Atlantic beaches.

There are no alerts or advisories for boaters over the Atlantic waters and the Keys waters.

The forecast high temperatures in South Florida over the next seven days. CBS News Miami

The CBS Miami Next Weather team is forecasting a high temperature of 84 degrees in Miami on Saturday and the old record is 86 degrees set back in 2023.

Saturday will be mainly dry with a mix of sunshine and clouds.

It will be even hotter on Sunday as the forecast high for Miami is 86 degrees and the old record is 87 degrees set back in 1987.

A cold front will bring colder temperatures next week. CBS News Miami

Our normal high temperature is 79 degrees.

Scattered showers will be possible Sunday afternoon through evening ahead of our next cold front.

Forecast low temperatures. CBS News Miami

Get ready to break out the sweaters and jackets again on Monday morning as it will be chilly with the 50s.

It will be a cool, breezy start to the week with highs struggling to reach the 60s.

Forecast low temperatures. CBS News Miami

The coldest morning will be on Tuesday when lows fall the low 40s inland and the mid to upper 40s near the coast.

Bundle up!

The forecast low temperatures in South Florida over the next seven days. CBS News Miami

Highs will stay cool in the mid to upper 60s.

It will be milder early to middle of next week.