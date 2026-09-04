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Rounds of heavy rain, storms expected to roll across South Florida through Labor Day holiday weekend

By
Scott Withers
Scott Withers
Scott Withers is part of the NEXT Weather team as the weekend morning meteorologist for CBS News Miami.
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Scott Withers

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The CBS News Miami NEXT Weather team is tracking a rainy and stormy morning across South Florida.

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This graphic shows the forecast rain chances in South Florida over the next seven days. CBS News Miami

Strong thunderstorms have rolled through both Broward and Miami-Dade counties.

Some of the heaviest downpours this morning have been near both Miami and Fort Lauderdale airports.

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This graphic shows the flash flood threat in South Florida on Friday, Sept. 4, 2026. CBS News Miami

The National Weather Service has issued a Level 1 flash flood threat for all of Florida today because many of the storms will include heavy downpours.

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This graphic shows the hour-by-hour forecast in South Florida on Friday, Sept. 4, 2026. CBS News Miami

The rain is expected to let up by late morning but return by mid-afternoon.

The return to the rainy season pattern will stretch through the entire Labor Day holiday weekend.

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This graphic shows the Labor Day holiday weekend forecast in South Florida. CBS News Miami

We'll see storms each morning and afternoon through Monday, but will not see a "wash-out" each day.

You will need to make some alternative indoor plans for each day.   

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This graphic shows the forecast in South Florida over the next seven days. CBS News Miami

The next time we will have a mostly sunny day is next Thursday.

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