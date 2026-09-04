Rounds of heavy rain, storms expected to roll across South Florida through Labor Day holiday weekend
The CBS News Miami NEXT Weather team is tracking a rainy and stormy morning across South Florida.
Strong thunderstorms have rolled through both Broward and Miami-Dade counties.
Some of the heaviest downpours this morning have been near both Miami and Fort Lauderdale airports.
The National Weather Service has issued a Level 1 flash flood threat for all of Florida today because many of the storms will include heavy downpours.
The rain is expected to let up by late morning but return by mid-afternoon.
The return to the rainy season pattern will stretch through the entire Labor Day holiday weekend.
We'll see storms each morning and afternoon through Monday, but will not see a "wash-out" each day.
You will need to make some alternative indoor plans for each day.
The next time we will have a mostly sunny day is next Thursday.