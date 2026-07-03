Fourth of July celebrations planned across South Florida for America's 250th birthday

South Florida is gearing up for a Fourth of July celebration like no other, as the nation marks its 250th birthday.

On Fort Lauderdale Beach, the city's annual Fourth of July Spectacular begins at noon. The free event includes a country concert with Walker Hayes at 7:30 p.m., a drone show and a fireworks display.

"Now that there's a country concert, we're definitely going to be here," said Katherine Harrison, from Davie.

4th of July Independence Day is celebrated with fireworks in South Florida on July 04, 2023. Arturo Jimenez/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

In downtown Miami, Bayfront Park is hosting a free all-day concert lineup that includes Ja Rule, Ashanti, Shaggy and Willy Chirino. The park's FIFA World Cup fan zone is expanding for the 250th celebration.

"The World Cup is going on right now, Messi is in town, so I think the family is excited," said Tito Harris, visiting from Fort Myers.

The Museum of Miami is hosting the Freedom Plane National Tour exhibit, where visitors can view an original engraving of the Declaration of Independence and other historic documents. The museum plaza will also hold a special celebration on the Fourth.

"I really do love our country despite all of its differences and celebrating this year is pretty cool because it's 250 years," said Barry Lee, visiting from Charlotte, North Carolina.

For a full list of Fourth of July events across South Florida, click here.