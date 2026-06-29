South Florida's biggest America 250 and Fourth of July events: Where to celebrate in Miami and Broward

South Florida communities are preparing for one of the largest Independence Day celebrations in recent memory as cities across Miami-Dade and Broward counties mark the nation's 250th birthday with fireworks, parades, concerts, drone shows and family festivals.

The 2026 holiday carries added significance as the United States celebrates the semiquincentennial, marking 250 years since the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

From beachfront fireworks and patriotic parades to major concerts featuring national recording artists, South Florida residents will have dozens of options to celebrate throughout the holiday weekend.

Miami-Dade County

Miami: Tropical Park July 4th Celebration

Miami-Dade County's signature Independence Day celebration returns to Tropical Park, 7900 SW 40th St., from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. on July 4.

The free event will feature live entertainment, food vendors, family activities and fireworks as part of the county's America 250 celebration.

Miami: Bayfront Park's "250 United" Celebration

One of South Florida's largest Fourth of July events will take place at Bayfront Park in Downtown Miami.

The "250 United" celebration runs from noon to midnight and will feature performances by Shaggy, Ashanti, Ja Rule, 112, The Fray, Willy Chirino and Orlando Mendez.

The event will also include a drone show, an official FIFA World Cup fan zone and a midnight fireworks display commemorating America's 250th birthday.

Miami: Fourth of July Family Fest

Charles Hadley Park will host the 22nd Annual Fourth of July Family Fest from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The event, located at 1350 NW 50th St., will include food, music, fireworks and rides for children.

Miami Beach: Fourth of July Celebrations

Miami Beach is hosting celebrations in both North Beach and South Beach.

At Altos Del Mar Park, located at 76th Street and Collins Avenue, festivities run from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and will feature live entertainment and family activities.

A separate celebration will take place at Lummus Park near 12th Street and Ocean Drive from 8:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Miami Gardens: Fourth of July & Juneteenth Experience

Miami Gardens will host its Fourth of July and Juneteenth Experience at Risco Park, 19000 NW 37th Ave.

Gates open at 4 p.m. and fireworks are scheduled for 9 p.m.

The event includes food trucks, bounce houses, raffles, live entertainment and family activities.

South Miami: Fourth of July Celebration

South Miami's annual Fourth of July Celebration will take place at Palmer Park, 6100 SW 67th Ave.

The event runs from 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., with fireworks scheduled for 9 p.m.

North Miami: Independence Day Celebration by the Bay

North Miami's "Independence Day Celebration by the Bay" returns to FIU's Biscayne Bay Campus, 3000 NE 151st St.

Gates open at 6 p.m. and fireworks begin at 9 p.m.

The free event will feature food trucks, a kids zone and family-friendly activities while also celebrating North Miami's centennial year.

Coral Gables: Fireworks Extravaganza

The City of Coral Gables will host its annual Fireworks Extravaganza at the Biltmore Hotel beginning at 7 p.m.

The city is also offering a sensory-friendly viewing experience at Ruth Bryan Owen Waterway Park, featuring quieter activities, indoor quiet spaces and accommodations for guests with sensory sensitivities.

Key Biscayne: Fourth of July Parade

Key Biscayne's traditional Fourth of July Parade begins at 11 a.m.

Community groups, organizations and residents are expected to participate in one of South Florida's longest-running Independence Day traditions.

Homestead: Race to the Fourth

The City of Homestead will host "Race to the Fourth" at Homestead-Miami Speedway from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The free event features a large kids zone with rides, inflatables, games and family entertainment.

Miami: Salute to Service Bash

Miami-Dade Parks will continue the celebration on July 5 with the Salute to Service Bash at Tropical Park from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The volunteer-focused event honors military members, veterans and first responders through community service projects.

Broward County

Fort Lauderdale: Fourth of July Spectacular

Fort Lauderdale's Fourth of July Spectacular at Las Olas Oceanside Park and Fort Lauderdale Beach is expected to be one of Broward County's largest celebrations.

Activities begin at noon and continue through 9:15 p.m. The event includes live music, water slides, arts and crafts, games and family activities.

Country singer Walker Hayes is scheduled to perform. A drone show is planned for 8:45 p.m., followed by fireworks at 9 p.m.

Miramar: Fourth of July Celebration

Miramar Regional Park will host the city's annual Independence Day Celebration from 4:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The free event includes food trucks, a kid zone, live entertainment and a fireworks show beginning at 9 p.m.

Coral Springs: Fourth of July Celebration

Coral Springs' Fourth of July Celebration takes place at Mullins Park from 4 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

The event features live entertainment, food and family activities before fireworks begin at 8:45 p.m.

Deerfield Beach: Fourth of July Celebration

Deerfield Beach will celebrate Independence Day at the Main Beach Area from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The beachfront event concludes with a fireworks display at 9 p.m.

Hollywood: Star-Spangled Spectacular

Hollywood's annual Star-Spangled Spectacular returns to the Hollywood Broadwalk from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The celebration includes live entertainment, family activities and a fireworks show along the beach.

Lauderdale-by-the-Sea: Parade and Family Fun Day

Lauderdale-by-the-Sea will kick off the holiday with a parade at 10 a.m. followed by a Family Fun Day at El Prado Park.

The celebration concludes with fireworks at 9 p.m.

Sunrise: July 4th Celebration

Sunrise's festivities begin with a parade from 9 a.m. to noon at City Park for food, entertainment and family activities.

The celebration then moves outside Amerant Bank Arena from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. for a drone show, live concert and fireworks.

Pembroke Pines: Independence Day Celebration

Pembroke Pines will host its annual Independence Day Celebration at the Pines Recreation Center beginning at 6 p.m.

The event is expected to feature live entertainment, family activities and fireworks as part of the city's America 250 observances.

As many of these events are expected to attract large crowds, organizers recommend arriving early, reviewing parking information in advance and checking for weather-related updates before heading out.

With America 250 celebrations taking place across South Florida, residents will have no shortage of opportunities to celebrate the nation's milestone birthday.