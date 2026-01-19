South Florida to see pleasant conditions for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day, College Football Playoff National Championship

Bundle up! It's been a chilly start across South Florida this Monday morning with temperatures mostly in the mid- to upper 40s in Broward and Miami-Dade counties.

We are 19 to 25 degrees colder than Sunday.

When you factor in the wind, it feels like the low 40s across some inland areas.

A Cold Weather Advisory was issued for inland Palm Beach County on Monday morning.

The forecast on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day. CBS News Miami

It will be a cool, breezy and mostly sunny Martin Luther King Jr. Day ahead with highs in the upper 60s.

The weather will cooperate for all the events honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and for tailgating but you should keep the jacket or sweater handy.

A nice, cool evening ahead for the big College Football Championship Game as our Canes take on the Hoosiers at Hardrock Stadium.

Temperatures will be in the low 60s around the 7:30 pm kick-off time and will drop as the night goes on.

The forecast for the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens. CBS News Miami

Still a chill tomorrow morning as kids head back to school and everyone heads back to work after the Holiday weekend.

Lows will fall to the low to mid 50s in Broward and Miami-Dade.

Highs will be slightly milder in the low 70s with plenty of sunshine and mainly dry conditions.

The forecast high temperatures in South Florida over the next seven days. CBS News Miami

Temperatures will rise mid to late week.

Wednesday morning lows will be in the upper 60s with highs in the mid 70s on Wednesday afternoon. Spotty showers will be possible.

The warm-up continues Thursday with low 70s in the morning and highs in the upper 70s in the afternoon.

The forecast low temperatures in South Florida over the next seven days. CBS News Miami

The chance of rain will be higher with scattered showers possible.

Highs will be close to 80 degrees on Friday and Saturday with passing showers.