Cooler temperatures move in across South Florida, but a gradual warming trend is on the way

We're waking up to chilly conditions across South Florida as temperatures tumbled overnight down to the 50s.

Below-average temperatures are expected to continue for the afternoon as highs climb into the mid-70s along with winds from the north at 10 to 15 mph.

The hourly temperature in South Florida on Thursday morning and afternoon.

Drier and cooler air continues to move into the area overnight through Friday morning as temperatures will once again drop into the 50s.

Low temperatures in South Florida on Friday morning.

A gradual warming trend will occur Friday afternoon into the weekend as highs return closer to 80 degrees.

You'll be able to swap out the sweater for an umbrella over the weekend as rain chances return Saturday night into Sunday.

The forecast in South Florida over the next three days.

The NEXT Weather Team is tracking a 40% chance for showers during this timeframe.

Another surge of cooler air arrives for the beginning of the workweek.