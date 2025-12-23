Another breezy day in South Florida before conditions improve for Christmas

Another breezy day is ahead this Tuesday with sustained winds out of the east of 15 to 20 miles per hour and gusts up to 25 miles per hour.

A few showers are blowing in on the breeze.

High temperatures will remain near normal in the upper 70s with only a slight chance of isolated showers.

The windy weather will lead to dangerous beach and hazardous boating conditions.

The boasting forecast on Tuesday. CBS News Miami

There is a dangerous high risk of rip currents along the Atlantic beaches through Wednesday.

It is not safe to go swimming in the ocean due to strong rip currents and elevated wave heights.

The beach forecast on Tuesday. CBS News Miami

High surf conditions through 11am for Palm Beach and Broward beaches due to surf heights of 6 to 8 feet.

A Small Craft Advisory is in effect for the Atlantic and Florida Keys waters due to rough conditions out on the water.

Wednesday will be breezy but not as blustery as the start of the week, with sustained winds of 10 to 15 miles per hour and gusts up to 20 miles per hour.

The Christmas Eve and Christmas Day forecast in South Florida. CBS News Miami

We stay seasonably warm with highs near 80 degrees under mostly sunny skies. A mild evening with low 70s in store for Christmas Eve "Noche Buena" celebrations.

We'll enjoy a comfortable start on Christmas morning with lows in the upper 60s along the coast and low 60s inland.

The forecast low temperatures through Tuesday. CBS News Miami

Highs will be near normal in the upper 70s with plenty of sunshine and mainly dry conditions.

The wind will be lighter and pleasant out of the northeast at 10 miles per hour.

More of the same as we head into the weekend as highs remain close to 80 degrees in the afternoons with low rain chances.