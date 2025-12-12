South Florida weather to be pleasant Friday, but changes are on the way for the weekend
The NEXT Weather Team is tracking another cool start to the day with temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s.
We'll continue to trend dry and pleasant with afternoon highs in the upper 70s, but changes are on the way for the weekend.
South Florida will wake up to temperatures in the mid to upper 60s by Saturday morning before climbing to around 80 degrees for the afternoon.
Rain chances will be on the rise beginning late Saturday afternoon and into the evening.
Isolated showers will grow more scattered throughout Saturday evening.
Another round of scattered showers and storms is expected for Sunday afternoon ahead of an incoming cold front.
Cooler and breezier conditions arrive behind this front as temperatures drop to the mid-70s for the upcoming workweek.