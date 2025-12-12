South Florida weather to be pleasant Friday, but changes are on the way for the weekend

The NEXT Weather Team is tracking another cool start to the day with temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

We'll continue to trend dry and pleasant with afternoon highs in the upper 70s, but changes are on the way for the weekend.

The forecast in South Florida on Friday.

South Florida will wake up to temperatures in the mid to upper 60s by Saturday morning before climbing to around 80 degrees for the afternoon.

Rain chances will be on the rise beginning late Saturday afternoon and into the evening.

The forecast in South Florida over the next three days.

Isolated showers will grow more scattered throughout Saturday evening.

Another round of scattered showers and storms is expected for Sunday afternoon ahead of an incoming cold front.

Warming up with chances for rain in South Florida this weekend.

Cooler and breezier conditions arrive behind this front as temperatures drop to the mid-70s for the upcoming workweek.