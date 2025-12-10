Cooler air pushing into South Florida ahead of more chances of rain later this weekend

The NEXT Weather Team is tracking much cooler weather around the corner for South Florida over the next couple of days.

It's a mild start to our Wednesday morning with temperatures in the 60s and lower 70s.

High temperatures in South Florida on Dec. 10.

Stray showers continue to hover near the coastline of Miami-Dade and Broward counties and will continue to be fairly isolated throughout the late morning and early afternoon.

A mostly cloudy start will give way to a warm and partly sunny afternoon with highs climbing to the lower 80s.

Low temperatures in South Florida through Wednesday.

Go ahead and have your favorite sweater or jacket nearby for Thursday morning as much cooler and drier conditions arrive overnight.

We'll drop to the mid to upper 50s for Thursday morning and only make it to the mid-70s for Thursday afternoon.

Moisture moves back into South Florida later this weekend.

The chill sticks around for Friday as temperatures remain in the mid to upper 70s.

Rain jackets and umbrellas can be put away for the end of the workweek and beginning of the weekend, but will need to come back out as rain chances ramp back up by Sunday.