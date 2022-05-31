Heartfelt salutes across South Florida this Memorial Day

MIAMI – There were a number of events to mark Memorial Day across South Florida.

Loved ones, community members and veterans all paid tribute to the magnitude of the sacrifice of those who died in service to our nation.

In Hialeah, they acknowledged prisoners of war and those missing in action.

"Remember our comrades," said Master Sgt. Kevin Grice, who instructs Hialeah High JROTC.

"Remember those we depended on in battle. They depend on us to bring them home."

They performed a 21-gun salute.

"To me, Memorial Day is a day of giving thanks. Thanks for everything," said Vietnam veteran Patrick Carnevale, who served as a medic caring for the wounded.

In Coral Springs, the sound of bagpipes playing "Amazing Grace" filled the air.

People recognized the real reason we enjoy the freedoms that we do.

"Hotdogs and hamburgers and glasses of beer are all good and find and dandy, but this day is about how those people will never be able to celebrate this day, or any other day, with their family," said keynote speaker and veteran Brando Casella.

Down in Miami Beach, they observed a moment of silence for heroes lost.

Miami Gardens honored the life Sgt. La David Johnson, who was killed in action in Niger at age 25.

"La David Johnson was one of our kids in our community who lost his life in 2017," said Mayor Rodney Harris.

Johnson's sister, Richshawnda Johnson, said his loss has weighed heavily on their family, but she wants everyone to remember his sense of humor and caring attitude.

"He loved doing things for people, and he had a big heart," she said.