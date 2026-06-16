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South Florida massage business damaged after car crashes through front of building, officials say

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Steven Yablonski
Steven Yablonski is a digital content producer for CBS Miami and the South region.
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Steven Yablonski

/ CBS Miami

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An investigation is underway in Hallandale Beach after investigators said a car crashed through the front of a massage business late Tuesday morning.

Few details have been released, but Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue told CBS News Miami that the incident was taking place in the area of 2500 East Hallandale Beach Boulevard.

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Video from above the scene showed what appeared to be a white car that crashed through the front of the building and stopped inside a massage business.

Investigators said that no injuries were reported, and a structural engineer is en route to the building to ensure it's safe.

It's unknown what caused the car to crash into the front of the business.

No other information was released.

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