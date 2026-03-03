Watch CBS News
Blood moon during lunar eclipse gives South Florida a beautiful show. Check out some photos

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

A blood moon rose in the sky above South Florida early Tuesday morning, offering a spectacular show to those of us down here on Earth.

cbsmiami-betty-mendez-3.jpg
The blood moon lunar eclipse in Miami on March 3, 2026. Betty Mendez

A blood moon occurs during a total lunar eclipse. That's when the Earth gets between the Sun and Moon.

cbsmiami-betty-mendez-2.jpg
The blood moon lunar eclipse in Miami on March 3, 2026. Betty Mendez

When that happens, the only light that reaches the Moon comes from the edges of Earth's atmosphere giving it the blood red color, according to NASA.

cbsmiami-betty-mendez-1.jpg
The blood moon lunar eclipse in Miami on March 3, 2026. Betty Mendez

NASA also said that the term "blood moon" can be used to describe the moon when it's red due to hazy conditions, or due to smoke or dust.

cbsmiami-sandra-booth-1.jpg
The blood moon lunar eclipse in South Florida on March 3, 2026. Sandra Booth

