King tide flooding in South Florida could be worst so far as residents prepare for more surging water

South Florida has seen days of flooding due to king tides, strong onshore winds and passing downpours, and residents are being warned that Tuesday could be the worst before conditions begin to gradually improve.

Neighborhoods in Fort Lauderdale have been bracing for another round of flooding after several streets were underwater and people became stranded on Monday.

And despite warnings, vehicles were seen plowing through floodwaters on roads in bumper-deep water.

Crews were busy clearing storm drains on Monday in order to help water drain faster. But in neighborhoods like River Isles, the water rose quickly as high tide approached.

"It was rising fast. We just went for a walk around the block, and on the way back here we already had to take a little bit of a different route just to get back to where we were 30 minutes ago," Tommy Krcmaric said.

Fort Lauderdale roads flood, city explains why water can't be pumped out

Fort Lauderdale city officials warned residents Monday that conditions on Tuesday could be the worst so far.

"Neighbors should anticipate standing water on roads in areas prone to tidal flooding, with some streets potentially becoming impassable around peak tide," city officials said.

The city said that tidal flooding sends saltwater into low-lying areas through waterways and drainage systems as well as over seawalls.

And the city is unable to pump the water out.

"However, when ocean levels are exceptionally high, there may be nowhere for that water to go," city officials continued. "Pumping into waterways that are already elevated by the tide may not be effective, and water can continue to enter streets until the tide begins to recede."

Fort Lauderdale officials said teams were continuing to monitor conditions, respond to reports of flooding, and address roadway safety concerns.

The high tide in Fort Lauderdale takes place at 10:21 a.m.

In Miami, the high tide takes place at 10:07 a.m.