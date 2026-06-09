South Florida immigration attorney says AI scammers are using his identity to target immigrants

A South Florida immigration attorney says criminals are using artificial intelligence to steal his identity and scam vulnerable immigrants out of thousands of dollars. Angel Leal, who has practiced immigration law in South Florida for more than 30 years, says the problem has escalated dramatically in recent months.

According to Leal, scammers have created hundreds of fake videos and social media profiles that use AI-generated images and videos depicting him offering immigration services he has never provided.

"The magnitude of the fraud that is going on, it is going on in my name, and I'm absolutely disgusted by it," Leal said. "I don't have sufficient adjectives to describe the type of person or groups or organizations that are willing to make money at the hands of a vulnerable population that really needs the help".

Leal showed CBS News Miami several videos circulating on social media platforms that appear to feature him promoting immigration services. In one AI-generated video, a digital version of Leal offers US residency assistance to undocumented immigrants who do not have deportation orders in exchange for a $2,200 cash payment.

The attorney first learned about the scheme when potential clients began calling his office. "People started calling the office," he said. Although his firm first noticed suspicious activity last October, Leal said the situation has spiraled out of control during the past three months.

In response, his office hired an online anti-piracy company to help combat the fraud. According to Leal, the company has helped remove nearly 6,500 fake social media profiles.

"3,500 on TikTok, 2,400 on Facebook, 544 on Instagram," he said.

Leal explained that the scams often begin with a social media video directing viewers to contact a phone number through WhatsApp. "You see the video on social media, it will direct you to a number that's on WhatsApp," Leal said. "They engage with you. They start exchanging email, sending contracts, phony contracts".

Other fraudulent videos appear to feature supposed former clients praising Leal for helping them obtain legal status in the United States. One AI-generated testimonial claims a woman received US residency through Leal's services. Another falsely suggests that an immigration agent works with the attorney to secure the release of detainees from immigration detention centers for a specific fee.

Leal says there are warning signs consumers should watch for when seeking immigration assistance online. "When they ask you for money, and it's through Venmo, Zelle, Cash App, be careful," he said. The attorney emphasized that his office does not request payments over the phone.

The ongoing fraud has forced Leal to make significant changes, including changing his personal phone number. While he does not know who is responsible for creating the fake accounts and videos, he says he plans to contact local and federal authorities this week in hopes of launching an investigation into the origin of the scams.

Leal is urging immigrants to verify the identity of anyone offering legal services online and to be cautious of social media advertisements promising immigration benefits in exchange for immediate payment.