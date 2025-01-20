South Florida immigration advocates brace for fallout from Trump's border policies

MIAMI - Margelis Tinocco, 48, broke down in tears at the Mexican-U.S. border Monday, the day her long-awaited immigration appointment was canceled.

Tinocco is among over 30,000 migrants who had been waiting in Mexico for a chance to enter the U.S. under the now-defunct CBP One app, which President Donald Trump terminated on his first day in office.

"We have 31,000 people who remained in Mexico," said South Florida immigration attorney Willie Allen. "I'm concerned if we militarize the border, what will happen next."

Trump used his inaugural address to outline sweeping border security measures, including reinstating the "Remain in Mexico" policy and designating cartels as foreign terrorist organizations.

The president also pledged to send troops to the southern border to combat what he called a "disastrous invasion."

Immigration advocates, like Gepsie Mettellus of Sant La Haitian Neighborhood Center, have been preparing for the fallout.

"It's important that our family members take every measure to protect their assets, their children and their interests," Mettellus said, noting that workshops are being planned to assist affected migrants.

In Little Havana's Versailles Restaurant, reactions were divided.

"It's unfair to people who were already in the process," said Brenda Nerrill, while Carlos Leal praised Trump's actions. "We cannot have open borders and let everyone in without control," Leal said.

Eduardo Blasco, a Trump supporter, called the policies "a great day for America." However, Allen disagreed, saying, "The word for what immigrants feel after his speech is fear."