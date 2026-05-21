South Florida immigrant in fear after DHS proposal for major fine increase for immigrants ordered to deport

The United States Department of Homeland Security is proposing a major increase in fines for immigrants who were ordered deported after missing immigration court hearings.

Under the proposal, the civil penalty would jump from $5,130 to $18,000 for immigrants who received an in absentia removal order, which means they were ordered deported because they did not appear before an immigration judge.

Homeland Security officials said the increase is intended to help recover deportation costs while also encouraging what the administration calls "self-deportation".

The proposal was published by DHS in the Federal Register on May 20, stating that immigrants who fail to appear for immigration hearings and remain in the United States after receiving deportation orders could face the new fine, which would also be adjusted annually for inflation.

A South Florida immigrant from Latin America says this increase is what he fears

CBS News Miami spoke with one South Florida immigrant who says he fits the criteria described in the proposal. The Latin American man, who requested anonymity for fear of retaliation, said the possible increase leaves him frightened.

"I'm in shock, I can't believe it," he said. "These things make me scared every day".

The man, who entered the U.S. through the southern border as a teenager and says he has spent most of his life in the country without a criminal record, told CBS News Miami, "In my case, I don't have that money".

Immigration attorney Morella Aguado, who represents the man, explained that an in absentia order is issued when someone misses court proceedings.

"In absentia means they didn't attend that court hearing, and that's why they got deported," Aguado said. She alleges her client's previous attorney received notice of the hearing but failed to inform him.

Aguado said she does have a way to reopen her client's case. Despite the threat of stiff penalties, her client stated he does not plan to leave voluntarily.

"I'm not doing it, because I have my son here. I have my family here," he said.

A local immigration attorney says the high fee is so immigrants can "self-deport"

Aguado said the high dollar amount is intended to push immigrants toward voluntary departure.

"The reason why it's such a high amount is so that people decide to leave voluntarily," she said. "That's the whole goal".

She noted that many immigrants opt to leave voluntarily because they fear arrest and detention by immigration authorities. However, Aguado added that attorneys are awaiting further guidance from DHS on how the proposed $18,000 fine would be enforced since the rule is new.

In a statement to CBS News Miami, DHS defended the proposal and encouraged undocumented immigrants to use the CBP Home app to voluntarily depart the country.

"DHS is encouraging illegal aliens to voluntarily depart using the CBP Home app, which allows them to fly home for free and receive a $2,600 stipend, while preserving the option to return the legal, right way," the agency said.

The agency also reiterated the consequences of non-compliance: "Under the proposed rule, illegal aliens who do not depart after they fail to show up for their immigration hearing and are ordered removed will face fines of $18,000, as well as arrest and deportation without return".

DHS is accepting public comments on the proposed rule through June 22.