Florida Sen. Rick Scott kicks-off statewide hurricane preparedness tour in Miami

Florida Sen. Rick Scott is holding a news conference on Tuesday morning as he kicks-off a statewide hurricane preparedness tour in Miami.

Scott is being joined by Dr. Michael Brennan, the director of the National Hurricane Center, as well as other public officials.

During the tour, Scott is expected to highlight the importance of being prepared ahead of the official start to the 2026 Atlantic hurricane season on June 1.

He is also expected to share best practices and resources to help residents in South Florida and across the state stay safe if a storm approaches.