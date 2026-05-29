CBS Miami, Neighbors 4 Neighbors to host 2026 hurricane preparedness supply distributions across South Florida

CBS News Miami, Neighbors 4 Neighbors and Global Empowerment Mission are teaming up to help South Florida residents prepare for hurricane season with a series of community supply distributions scheduled for June 6.

The organizations will host hurricane preparedness distributions at four locations across South Florida from 9 a.m. to noon, providing families with essential storm-preparedness supplies and resources ahead of what forecasters expect to be another active hurricane season.

Hurricane season officially begins June 1, and organizers said preparation remains one of the most important steps families can take before a storm threatens the region.

South Florida hurricane preparedness supplies distribution points

Beginning at 9 a.m. on June 6, residents will be able to receive hurricane preparedness supplies and information designed to help communities get ready before severe weather impacts South Florida and beyond.

"At Neighbors 4 Neighbors, our commitment alongside CBS Miami is rooted in serving and strengthening the communities we call home," organizers said in a statement. "Hurricane preparedness can save lives, and by working together before a storm arrives, we can help families feel safer, supported and ready for whatever this season may bring."

The distribution sites will be located at:

Antioch Missionary Church, 21311 NW 34th Ave., Miami Gardens

Harris Field Park, 1034 NE 8th St., Homestead

Amerant Bank Arena, 1 Panther Pkwy., Sunrise

Vincent Torres Park, 4331 NW 36th St., Lauderdale Lakes

Organizers encouraged residents to arrive early, as supplies will be distributed while they last. Additional event information, preparedness resources and updates are available through Global Empowerment Mission.