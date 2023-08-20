South Florida holds vigil for beloved orca killer whale Lolita

MIAMI -- A vigil was held for Lolita on Saturday morning after the tragic news that the beloved orca killer whale has passed.

People silently walk to place flowers by a tombstone outside Miami Seaquarium.

"More mourning when the sun rises over the sea here."

Animal rights activists and Miamians gather to honor Lolita, who lived in captivity for 53 years at Miami Seaquarium.

"Wish more of Miami would have shown up today."

Natalia Ortiz attended shows in the 80s at Miami Seaquarium as a kid.

"We didn't know any better. It's sad like places like this still exist." said Ortiz.

Animal activists like Susan Hargreaves and others hope Lolita's death inspires change to end captivity.

"The time for jailing wildlife for money is way past." said Hargreaves.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, Orcas can live to be at least 90 in the wild. Lolita died Friday, believed to be the oldest orca in captivity at 57 years old.

"Abducted from the ocean and robbed of everything." said Animal Activist, Amanda Boyd.

Amanda Boyd works for PETA, which hosted the vigil honoring Lolita outside an empty Miami Seaquarium, closed to the public to allow the staff time to grieve.

Her death comes five months after the Seaquarium announced plans to release her to her native ocean waters in the Pacific.

"Plans to move Lolita to a seaside sanctuary came too late. She was denied even a minute of freedom. Where she could simply dive deep and feel the ocean's currents." said Boyd.

His former trainer says he didn't agree with moving Lolita

"This animal was not a good candidate. She was habituated, she spent her whole life here. The slightest change would throw her off of her diet or her environment and I didn't support it." said former trainer.

For years, organizations like PETA lobbied to move Lolita to "a protected cove sea pen" to transition back to Ocean life.

"Calling on the Miami Seaquarium to continue its plans to move Lolita's tank mate and other dolphins to a seaside sanctuary."

According to CBS News Miami's news partner, the Miami Herald, Lolita has been moved to Georgia where her official cause of death will be determined.

Miami Seaquarium is expected to reopen Monday.