South Florida students, Miami Dolphins plant sea oats at Dania Beach

FORT LAUDERDALE — As part of the Football Unites Captains Program, 60 South Florida high school students joined the Miami Dolphins for a day at the beach to plant sea oats.

"With all the hurricanes and storms we have in Florida the plants and the sands won't get blown away and it creates a nice habitat for us to have rec. activity and wildlife like turtles who lay eggs in the sand," said student Arianna Hernandez.

"They'll be challenged with creating and advice project, how can they advocate for change and also how can they build a stronger community," said Kim Miller, the Vice President of Community Affairs for the Dolphins.

While giving back, students also learned about the park's history and prevented beach erosion.

The program aims to bring kids from various backgrounds together for community service.

"I feel good, we're all working together as a team and coming together and making and building this foundation," said student Ladarius Baldwin.

This is the fifth year of the program.

Students and players had a great Thursday, focused on helping South Florida wildlife in a big way.