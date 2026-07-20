Triple-digit heat for South Florida as tropical developments continue

The NEXT Weather Team continues to monitor the Gulf as Tropical Depression Two is expected to become Tropical Storm Bertha later on Monday. A Tropical Storm Watch currently extends from the Florida Panhandle through the Alabama coastline.

CBS News Miami

While South Florida will not receive direct impacts from this system, it will help create a southerly breeze, bringing the potential for stray showers throughout the morning (roughly a 20% chance). Winds will blow from the south at about 15 to 20 mph throughout the day.

CBS News Miami

The main storyline in South Florida for the first half of the week will be the forecasted triple-digit heat. A Heat Advisory will be in effect for Broward and Miami-Dade from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Monday, as "feels like" temperatures are expected to peak around 108. Similar heat sticks around through the workweek.

CBS News Miami

CBS News Miami

Rain chances remain slim for the first half of the week but will gradually increase as we head into the upcoming weekend. Friday through Sunday will feature a 40-50% chance for scattered showers and storms.