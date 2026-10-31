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Wet weather for South Florida ghoulish for Halloween festivities

By
Scott Withers
Scott Withers
Scott Withers is part of the NEXT Weather team as the weekend morning meteorologist for CBS News Miami.
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Scott Withers

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The NEXT Weather Team is tracking a wickedly wet Halloween across South Florida.  

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CBS News Miami
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CBS News Miami

Scattered showers will roll in off the Atlantic throughout the day.  We'll see accumulations of an inch or more in coastal areas of Broward County. A Level One flash flood risk has been issued for the metroplex due to rain. 

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CBS News Miami

Another round of early afternoon high tides will likely cause more coastal saltwater flooding from Fort Lauderdale to Key West. The metroplex and lower Keys are under a coastal flood advisory. The middle and upper Keys are under a coastal flood warning.  

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CBS News Miami
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CBS News Miami
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CBS News Miami

The ghoulish storms will intensify throughout the afternoon and into the early evening hours. Showers and storms will affect the critical Trick-or-Treat hours in both counties, but it will not be a washout. 

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CBS News Miami
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CBS News Miami

The rain and storms intensify on Sunday and Monday before retreating on Election Day Tuesday. 

And don't forget to set your clocks back an hour tonight before you go to bed.  We all get an extra hour of sleep tonight.

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CBS News Miami

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