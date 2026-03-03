South Florida grandmother grieves 6-year-old grandson's death, calls for grandparents to have the same rights as parents

A South Florida grandmother is speaking out about the death of her 6-year-old grandson, Mason, who died last week, nearly two months after allegedly being beaten by his mother's boyfriend.

Elizabeth Garcia, Mason's maternal grandmother, is now caring for his two younger siblings. She used the tragedy to advocate for greater legal rights for grandparents to intervene in situations involving a child's safety.

"Mason was a unique soul," Garcia said of her grandson, who was autistic. "He was a puzzle, but a perfectly beautiful puzzle. A gift that I was able to be honored to call his grandmother."

Daniel Romero, Mason's mother's boyfriend, has been charged with the beating and remains in jail. Authorities are waiting to hear if the charges against him will be upgraded.

Mason's mother, Cynthia Hernandez, is also facing several charges, including child neglect, and is currently out on bond. Garcia confirmed that Hernandez is "very devastated" and "gets to see the children."

Garcia said she believes grandparents need more legal standing to protect their grandchildren.

"One of my missions as a grandmother is that grandparents should have the same rights we're allowed to drop them off and pick them up at school. We're allowed to take them to the doctor... but I should be allowed to intervene in other situations as well for the safety of the children," Garcia said.

Mason will be laid to rest on March 14.