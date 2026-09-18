Diesel hits $6.34 a gallon in Florida, raising concerns about higher costs for goods and services

Gas prices are surging past $4 per gallon, leaving South Florida drivers facing sticker shock at the pump.

"It used to be probably 50, 40 bucks to fill the car, and now it's like 70 using premium on a car like this," said driver Jose Gonzalez, who spent $73 to fill his tank.

The rising prices are fueled by disruptions from the U.S. conflict with Iran and Russia's war in Ukraine.

"The state average has shot up 44 cents per gallon in the past ten days," said Mark Jenkins with AAA.

According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of unleaded reached $4.27 in Miami and $4.36 in Fort Lauderdale.

The surge is also cutting into local business profits.

"Our monthly bill has gotten quite expensive. It's gone up a few hundred dollars, almost $1,000 more on gas because the prices keep on surging," said Marcel Sopena, owner of gourmet Cuban coffee company Tu Cafe.

"Less profit for everybody," Sopena said. "Me cracking down on my employees — watch your routes, watch what you are doing, try not to go back to a place if you don't have to. Let's become efficient."

Meanwhile, diesel fuel has reached record highs, with Friday's average price for a gallon of diesel in Florida reaching $6.34.

"There are a lot of trucks that run on diesel, and many of them are transporting goods and services to stores, and you know when transportation costs increase, oftentimes that raises the cost of those goods and services," Jenkins said.