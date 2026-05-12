South Florida residents react to ongoing higher gas prices driven by Iran war as inflation soars

Inflation has jumped to the highest level in nearly three years, according to the Consumer Price Index (CPI) report released Tuesday. The spike is being felt acutely by South Florida residents, especially at the gas pump.

"You can't even get half a tank for a decent amount anymore," said Markisha Mack from Dania Beach. Mack said she has been filling up twice a week, with no end in sight for lower gas prices.

Inflation is now at an annual rate of 3.8%, the highest since May 2023. The Labor Department reports that higher energy prices—driven by the war in Iran—make up about 40% of the total increase.

"It's getting harder to fit it into a space where I'm comfortable," Mack said. "I'm not asking for a million bucks, I just want to be able to take care of what I want to take care of and live to see another day".

Gas prices have jumped 28% from last year, reaching the highest level since July 2022, as the Iran war continues to restrict global oil supplies.

The surge in prices has sparked political discussion. On Monday, President Trump said he would halt the federal gas tax—about 18 cents a gallon for regular gas and 24 cents for diesel—a measure that requires approval from Congress.

"That's 18 cents, 24 cents, what big deal that's going to make? Then it's going to cost the roads not to be fixed up," said Leroy Jackson Jr. from Miami.

Stephen Kates, a Bankrate financial analyst, predicted the situation would "get worse before it gets better". Kates noted that food prices will change quickly as shipping costs increase.

"This acute shift in prices means that businesses need to react and react relatively quickly. We saw that with gas, we're seeing that with shipping, we saw that with Spirit Airlines, and that's being passed on to the consumer," Kates said.

For those struggling, Kates advised finding ways to save, such as shopping around, using coupons, or buying in bulk. He also suggested looking for ways to increase income with extra shifts or a side job.

Mack described the economic reality for many in South Florida, saying, "A $50,000 salary is not even enough today, like that's really the bare minimum and that's just enough to get by, and it's really, really sad, it's horrible, I've never seen it like this".

Kates does not foresee the Federal Reserve cutting rates anytime soon, particularly before the end of the year, adding that the ongoing conflict with Iran could even lead to interest rate hikes.