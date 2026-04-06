Heavy rain could lead to flash flooding in South Florida later this week

The NEXT Weather Team is tracking a wet workweek ahead for South Florida as scattered to widespread showers will be possible over the next several days.

Light scattered showers will be possible for Monday morning during the morning commute, but most of the rain chances move further inland for the afternoon.

The forecast high temperatures and rain chances in South Florida on Monday, April 6, 2026. CBS News Miami

A mild morning in the 70s will lead to a seasonable afternoon in the lower 80s.

While not everyone will receive rain today, widespread showers and a few storms will be possible Tuesday through Thursday.

Scattered showers begin overnight Monday into Tuesday morning before a brief break at midday.

Forecast rain totals in South Florida over the next three days. CBS News Miami

Another round of scattered showers arrives Tuesday afternoon through the early evening.

This on-and-off rain pattern continues for Wednesday and Thursday.

The flash flood threat in South Florida on Tuesday, April 7, 2026. CBS News Miami

Some heavier downpours will lead to a minor risk for flooding, especially in our urban areas of Broward and Miami-Dade counties on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The flash flood threat in South Florida on We, April 7, 2026. CBS News Miami

Forecast models show the potential for 2-3 inches across many portions of South Florida with isolated areas receiving up to 6 inches.

Afternoon highs dip into the upper 70s for the middle of the workweek.

Drier and warmer weather return by the weekend with only 20% shower chances and highs in the lower 80s.