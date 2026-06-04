South Florida rolls out the pink carpet for the hard working planners of the FIFA World Cup festivities

South Florida is rolling out the pink carpet for the who's who of the FIFA festivities. It's a moment to say thanks to those who worked for two years getting ready for World Cup action.

"I'm so excited! We're on our countdown, seven days," said Rita Case. She is on the Miami FIFA Host Committee.

"I'm just on pins and needles because I know we've prepared for everything. I'm just waiting for it to roll out smoothly," said Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.

Much of the hard work behind the scenes comes from law enforcement. Out of uniform for the pink carpet, Miami-Dade Sheriff Rosie Cordero Stutz says they're ready. She was asked what keeps her up at night.

"I'll tell you that I feel really confident in what we've done. What keeps me up at night is to make sure our people are safe," she said.

Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle is concentrating on human trafficking.

"We have a footprint everywhere, we have dashboards up everywhere, the airport, the seaport. The hotels, Kasaya center," she said. "We're also doing undercover operations as we speak".

Drones are a big concern, so big that the White House gave host cities millions in federal grants to counter what is called an emerging threat.

"We're able to mitigate against drones, against both idiots and evildoers, we like to say," said the White House Task Force FIFA World Cup 2026.

The goal is a fun, safe, heart-pounding good time as Miami welcomes up to 600,000 fans to the area.

"I hope that, you know, something that El Mundial will bring a lot of happy moments all over the world, for a better world," Emilio Estefan, who wrote and produced a new song for the FIFA World Cup, said.