South Florida feels the chill as temps plunge into upper 40s

MIAMI - Welcome to winter South Florida style.

Wednesday morning, temperatures plunged into the upper 40s and low 50s.

Miami saw a low of 51 degrees. The last time Miami dropped to 51 degrees or cooler was on Jan. 16, 2023. The average low in Miami is 61 degrees. Coral Gables had a low of 48 degrees, Fort Lauderdale saw a low of 49 degrees, Key West hit 58 degrees. In Weston, there was a low of 46 degrees. Florida City and Country Walk were some of the coldest spots with 45 degrees.

It will be a little milder in the afternoon with highs in the low 70s under mostly sunny skies.

But Wednesday night temperatures will tumble again and it will likely be even colder with the potential for widespread lows in the mid to upper 40s and low 50s. Thursday afternoon highs will remain cool in the upper 60s with plenty of winter sunshine.

Friday morning we'll wake to chilly lows in the 50s but highs will be slightly warmer and close to the mid-70s.

We'll warm up this weekend as lows will be in the mid 60s by Saturday morning and highs near 80 degrees. A few showers will be possible ahead of our next cold front.

The rollercoaster ride of temperatures will continue as Sunday morning we'll wake up with the upper 50s and highs will be comfortable in the low 70s.