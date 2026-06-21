Hot and humid Sunday for Father's Day across South Florida

The NEXT Weather Team is forecasting a hot, humid day across South Florida.

High humidity levels mixed with sunny conditions and high real temperatures are generating triple-digit "feels like temperatures" across Broward, Miami-Dade, and Monroe Counties. We will see heat indexes of 111 degrees in central Miami-Dade County.

CBS News Miami

CBS News Miami

CBS News Miami

These indices will trigger Major Heat Health Risks across the metroplex. It is advised to stay hydrated, stay in the AC, and check in on elderly neighbors and relatives.

CBS News Miami

Rain chances increase late in the afternoon and early evening, mostly along our western communities. We'll have similar rain patterns all week.

CBS News Miami

CBS News Miami