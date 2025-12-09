Father gives back after losing two sons to gun violence in South Florida

It's been six years since 21‑year‑old Bobby Mitchell Collins was shot and killed in South Miami‑Dade. His father, Darrell Collins, says Bobby's case remains unsolved – but he's determined to turn his pain into purpose.

Collins knows the heartbreak all too well. His older son, Gregory, was also shot and killed back in 2007. He says Bobby and Gregory shared a close bond and cared deeply for their family.

"It feels like a knife is still in my chest, it hurts, it's hard. It's not easy, day by day. You losing two kids that you see growing up, and then in a split second – they're gone," Collins said.

Investigators still searching for killer

While Gregory's case is closed, investigators are still searching for Bobby's killer. On the anniversary of Bobby's death, Collins says the pain is only amplified.

Despite his loss, Collins has made it his mission to give back. For Thanksgiving, he handed out gift baskets to more than 200 families in South Miami. Now, he's organizing a holiday gift drive to bless another 200 families this season.

Donations accepted through Dec. 21

Collins is accepting donations through Dec. 21, when he'll distribute the gifts to local families. For details on how to contribute, visit CBSMiami.com.