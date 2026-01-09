South Florida daughter anxiously awaits father's release as Venezuela begins limited prisoner releases

Gaudy Superlano has not seen her father in more than a year, and she is anxiously watching developments in Venezuela as political prisoners begin to be freed.

Superlano told CBS News Miami that her father, Freddy Superlano, has been detained for 17 months and is believed to be on a list of prisoners expected to be released this weekend.

"My dad has been detained for 17 months… I'm super, super anxious, waiting for them to call me to say he's free," she said in Spanish, describing the fear and uncertainty families feel as they wait for updates.

Despite growing optimism, she said her family has received no direct contact from authorities about his status.

Trump ties decision to cooperation

President Donald Trump announced Friday that he has canceled a planned second military strike on Venezuela, linking the decision to cooperation from Venezuelan authorities on releasing political prisoners. The announcement has stirred both hope and anxiety among Venezuelans in South Florida with loved ones still behind bars.

Trump said further strikes were no longer needed, though U.S. naval forces would remain in place "for safety and security purposes."

Emotional scenes in Caracas

In Caracas, several high‑profile prisoners were released Thursday evening. Former presidential candidate Enrique Márquez and politician Biagio Pilieri embraced their spouses and loved ones after years behind bars. Both had been held at El Helicoide, the notorious Caracas detention complex widely associated with political detentions.

Rights groups, including Foro Penal, estimate that more than 800 people are considered political prisoners in Venezuela. Only nine have been released so far as part of the gesture praised by Trump.

Former detainee describes conditions

Former political prisoner Roberto Marrero, now living in South Florida, told CBS News Miami that the release process often comes with conditions detainees find difficult to meet.

"They make you do a video…and you have to record…that you were not tortured, you're very good, everything was OK, your food was OK, and they treated you well," Marrero said. "If you don't say that, you don't get out, that simple."

He said many prisoners remain jailed despite legal frameworks that should mandate their release.

Families of dissidents in South Florida celebrated Thursday's early releases and Trump's comments, though only a small fraction of those detained have been freed.

Diplomatic shift raises expectations

Trump's cancellation of a second strike – announced in a social media post – was tied directly to Venezuela's cooperation, a move U.S. officials and Venezuelan interim authorities described as a step toward de‑escalation and potential diplomatic engagement.

The interim Venezuelan government has said it intends to free a substantial number of political prisoners but has not provided an exact total, leaving families hopeful but unsure.

Advocates push for broader action

As the situation evolves, advocacy groups and relatives continue pressing for wider releases and clear timelines, hoping the diplomatic moment leads to freedom for hundreds still detained.