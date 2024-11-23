South Florida enjoying beautiful, chilly weather this weekend

MIAMI -- It's been a beautiful weekend in South Florida! Lows fall into the middle and upper 50s Sunday morning.

A warming trend kicks off later Sunday as high pressure begins to slide eastward. Sunday will still feature another day of below-average temperatures, but the afternoon will be a little warmer with highs in the upper 70s under a mostly sunny sky.

The warming trend will persist into next week. Highs in the 80s will return Monday, eventually rebounding into the middle 80s by Thanksgiving.

Those hitting the road and sky won't have any issues weatherwise on a local scale! Rain chances will be close to zero each and every afternoon through Black Friday.