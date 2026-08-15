Dry, hot Saturday in store across South Florida

The NEXT Weather Team is tracking another dry and hot day across South Florida.

We'll see real temperatures in the low 90s. On Friday, Miami set a new high of 96 degrees, which broke the record set back in 1909. We'll see sunny skies for most of the day with a small chance of spotty showers in the late afternoon and early evening.

CBS News Miami

High humidity across the region, combined with those real temperatures, will create triple-digit "feels like" temperatures from Pompano Beach to Key West. The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for Broward, Miami-Dade, and inland Monroe counties. The advisory starts at 11 a.m. and runs through 7 p.m.

CBS News Miami

CBS News Miami

CBS News Miami

Most of South Florida will face significant heat-related health risks due to triple-digit temperatures.

The heat and dry conditions will persist through the middle of the week due to Saharan Dust, which is squeezing moisture out of the atmosphere. Real temperatures will remain in the mid-90s over the next seven days. Rain chances increase by the middle of the week.