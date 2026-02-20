South Florida dog slowly recovering after eating a dead iguana caused its legs to become paralyzed

A South Florida dog is recovering after its legs were paralyzed from eating a dead iguana.

Debbie Angelo says her dog Ziggy is usually very active and playful, but that all changed after the last cold snap last Thursday, when Ziggy discovered the iguana in the backyard.

"I saw this dead, smelly, putrid iguana, and the head was missing. He was chewing on it. I'm just assuming he ate the head off," Debbie said.

Debbie says that by Saturday, Ziggy's back legs began to give out. Then on Sunday, he couldn't use his back or front legs. The veterinarian notes that he appears to have botulism, a rare but life-threatening paralyzing disease caused by consuming a toxin found in decaying animals.

"He's not been one of those lay-around dogs. He's always really, really active. It's heartbreaking. I cried for the first two days," Debbie said

A week later - Ziggy's still not walking - but he's showing encouraging signs.

"We're looking to see whether or not he's got motor function,' said VCA Hollywood veterinarian Dr. Randi Fishkin Ranade. She says in some cases this can be fatal.

She suggests that when we see those raining iguanas during cold snaps, watch your pet carefully.

"Tour your yard and make sure that there are no dead iguanas that have fallen, and if there are, get rid of them,' she said.

As for Ziggy, it could take up to three weeks to recover, provided there are no complications.

"He's getting there. I just have to be patient because it's a really slow process," Debbie said.