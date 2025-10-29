South Florida diaper bank rushes aid to Jamaica after Hurricane Melissa
Hurricane Melissa is still making its way through the Caribbean, but the skies have cleared in Jamaica.
Organizations are now quickly organizing transportation to the island for the generous donations many South Florida residents have already given.
"I feel devastated. I feel sad," said Greater Fort Lauderdale Diaper Bank founder Dwayne Wolfe. "I feel there's definitely a feel of hopelessness, to be honest with you, just seeing the devastation."
Diaper bank mobilizes relief effort
Wolfe, who is from Jamaica, runs the diaper bank nonprofit with his wife, Brittany. They are collecting adult and children's diapers, wipes, and period products to send to the island.
The diaper bank partnered with a handful of other groups to host donation drop-off sites throughout Broward County.
Shipment planned for next week
The Wolfes plan to get their supplies to Jamaica by late next week. As they work to arrange shipments, they are anxiously awaiting word from family and friends they have not heard from in more than 24 hours.
"How are you holding up so far? No response," Wolfe said. "I followed up with a question mark last night. No response. So I haven't heard anything at all leading up to the storm or since the storm."
Message of hope amid silence
The Wolfes hope their efforts send a clear message of hope, even if their texts and calls aren't going through.