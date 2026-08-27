Miami crocodile attack prompts warning from police after death of dog

Authorities in South Florida are urging residents to be aware of their surroundings after a dog was attacked and killed by a crocodile early Thursday morning.

The attack occurred in the 6200 block of Southwest 64th Court in South Miami, and the South Miami Police Department said residents in the area need to exercise "extreme caution."

FILE – A large American crocodile seen swimming with a dog in its mouth near Satellite Beach was captured and placed in permanent captivity, according to FWC. Zack Spurlock / Courtesy

"Residents, pet owners, and visitors in the area are advised to remain vigilant around nearby canals, waterways, ponds and other bodies of water where a crocodile may be present," police said in a statement.

Police are reminding residents to keep dogs and other pets on a leash and away from the water, and to keep children under close supervision.

The American crocodile is protected under both state and federal law, and the public is reminded to not attempt to injure, capture, harass or relocate a crocodile.

What to do during a Florida crocodile encounter

To stay safe around crocodiles, the FWC has several tips on how to do so:

Keep your distance: If you see crocodiles, stay at least 20 feet away from them.

Avoid the water at night: Crocodiles are the most active at dusk and dawn.

Swim in designated areas: Only swim in areas where it's safe to do so.

Keep pets away: Keep your pets leashed and away from the water.

Don't feed them: It's illegal and dangerous to feed crocodiles.

Dispose of fish scraps properly. Throw away any fish scraps in designated containers and not in the water.

If a crocodile attacks you, the FWC said you should fight back if you can and make a lot of noise. If you're able to move, hit and kick the crocodile or poke it in the eyes to escape. Once you're away from the reptile, seek immediate medical attention.

If you are concerned about a crocodile, call the FWC at (866) 392-4286.

FILE – A crocodile is seen in a canal near the Florida Power & Light's Turkey Point Nuclear Power Plant (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) Joe Raedle, Getty Images

How to tell Florida's crocodiles and alligators apart

While American crocodiles and American alligators may look similar at first glance, several distinct traits make it easy to tell them apart once you know what to look for.