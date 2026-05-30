South Florida homeowners navigating competitive insurance market as 2026 hurricane season approaches

Homeowners in Florida are navigating a new landscape as the 2026 hurricane season approaches, facing a more competitive insurance market but also new laws affecting how quickly they must file claims. For many, the key to survival is being proactive.

Homeowner Cari D'Angelo has installed accordion shutters on her windows and back door, but stresses that physical protection complements, and does not replace, a solid hurricane insurance policy.

"Protection and prevention from damage are key. Rather than be reactive, you be proactive?" D'Angelo said.

D'Angelo kept the same insurance carrier but switched to a local broker, Nicole Marcus, in the last year, citing the broker's ability to stay current with changes in the law.

Marcus notes that Florida now has about 25 quality home insurers, which signals a more competitive market than in recent years.

"There was a point when you'd get a renewal, and you were getting 50, 60, 70 percent increases, sometimes a 100 percent rate, and there was nowhere to go," Marcus said.

The competitive market offers an opportunity for the estimated 15 to 20 percent of Florida homeowners who currently have no insurance to reconsider coverage.

"Are you willing to spend $700,000 out of pocket to make the repairs, or is it better to risk it and get a premium of $7,000 to $8,000 a year?" Marcus asked.

Marcus also warned that homeowners who enroll just before hurricane season starts could face higher premiums or be denied coverage, as most insurers place a block on starting new policies if severe weather is threatening.

For those who do file a claim, insurance lawyer Dairon Montes de-Oca says new state laws have created a more corporate-friendly environment, which has attracted more insurers back to Florida.

Homeowners now have one year to file a claim, down from two years. Insurers must also decide whether to pay or deny a claim within 60 days, shortened from the previous 90-day period.

"So while you're filing faster, they have to respond faster when you do file," de-Oca said.