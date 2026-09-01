South Florida CDL schools push back on federal shutdown, denying English proficiency violations

A federal crackdown on alleged fraud at commercial license schools includes some South Florida businesses that are pushing back against the allegations.

On Monday, Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy said the department had moved to shut down 110 schools nationwide for 5,000 English proficiency violations. He said 160 other schools would be targeted for other violations.

"You have to speak English to operate a commercial motor vehicle. I didn't create that rule. President Trump didn't create that rule. That rule has been in place for decades," Duffy said.

When CBS News Miami visited some of the schools in question, they were operating Tuesday.

An office manager named Vanessa said no serious allegations had been made against CDL Technical and Motorcycle in Hialeah Gardens.

"We're not shut down," she said. "Basically, like all schools, you get audited, and if there are any changes that need to be done to the curriculum, they send you a 30-day notice."

She says a fix is already underway and she has every confidence they will be cleared.

"Oh absolutely, absolutely. There were just very small revisions that needed to be done to our curriculum for passenger and school bus," she added.

American Trucking, LLC in Opa-Locka was open, and an employee said, off camera, she was unaware of any federal action.

A spokesperson for the U.S. Department of Transportation said: "All schools listed have been notified via their email address on record that they are hereby shut down as certified training providers. Physical letters have also been sent to the address on file."