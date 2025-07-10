South Florida camps and cooling centers help beat the heat

As South Florida sizzles under extreme summer heat, kids at Hollywood summer camps are spending more time indoors to stay safe and cool.

"It's been like, hotter than it ever has been any type of summer," said 9-year-old Jeremiah Wilson, a camper in Hollywood. One thing he's quickly learned: the joy of air conditioning.

"When I come inside, there's like, this big gust of air, and it blows to my face, and I'm just like, and it's not hot anymore," he said with a smile.

When the "feels like" temperature hits triple digits, Hollywood officials shift campers inside more often.

"What we try to do is just get creative. We bring them indoors. We'll sometimes orchestrate new games. Sometimes we'll put them in, you know, the gym, where they can kind of play together, and then have another room where they can go cool off," said Linda Rambert, Hollywood Parks Manager.

Camper Genia Bellot said there's a silver lining to the heat: more trips away from camp.

"I like going on field trips, because it's just funner, and we got more things to do there. But here is also really fun," she said.

Cooling centers for adults

It's not just kids staying cool. Cities across South Florida are opening designated cooling centers where residents can escape the heat and even enjoy a little summer fun.

"Oh, it's essential. I mean, I know people are out there and they might not be able to afford the AC in their homes. I know the price of electricity is going up, so," said Anne Kelly, who's attending an art class at the Fred Lippman Center in Hollywood — one of the city's official cooler centers.

Heat safety reminder

Hollywood Fire Rescue is urging everyone to stay alert for signs of heat-related illness.

"Heavy sweating, dizziness, nausea, vomiting — and if it gets serious enough, they can lead into confusion," said Deputy Fire Chief Jameel Ziadie.

Where are they?

Click here for Miami-Dade locations.

Here are the cooling centers in Broward County: