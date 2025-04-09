South Florida businesses hope for quick relief in trade war with China

South Florida businesses hope for quick resolve, relief in trade war with China

South Florida businesses taking in a lot of Chinese products hope the president will reach an agreement soon and there will be some relief in the trade war with China.

A cafe in Davie hasn't raised prices in a few years, but with a third of their products coming from China, the manager fears those prices will soon change.

At 545 Bahn Mi Cafe in Davie, manager Phuong Nguyen said with no ease in huge tariffs, he's not sure how long he can hold the line and keep prices unchanged.

"Right now we are not affected," said Nguyen. "But when it runs out at the warehouse, probably in two months, it will be different."

Even though President Donald Trump temporarily paused new tariffs on many imports Wednesday, the trade war with China is escalating.

Supermarket customers see increase at checkout after tariffs

At Mango's Supermarket, which carries some products from Asia, customer Cornelius Drane said he has seen a slight increase at the checkout and he's concerned about the tariffs.

"I think it could have been handled in a more acceptable way for people in need because a lot can't adjust," said Drane.

He said he's worried about what the tariffs will mean for low-income families.

"They should look at what's best for everybody, not just the top of the income system," Drane said.

Expect a temporary shock from tariffs, professor says

Florida Atlantic University professor of Supply Chain Management Steven Carnavale said goods coming into Port Everglades and Port Miami will carry a higher price tag — in particular, things from China.

"Small consumables, electronics, car parts," said Carnavale. "They will go up in price considerably."

Carnavale said some South Florida car dealerships are even offering "tariff relief deals."

But now that Mr. Trump is pausing increased tariffs on other countries for 90 days, Carnavale said the outlook for consumers is changing day to day

"I would expect a temporary shock," said Carnavale. "How long it lasts? Your guess is as good as mine."