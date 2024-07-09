South Florida billboards slam Donald Trump, Project 2025

MIAMI - Ahead of former President Donald Trump's rally and fundraiser in Doral on Tuesday evening, Florida Democrats are taking to the streets to blast him and Project 2025.

Overseen by the conservative Heritage Foundation, the multi-pronged initiative includes a detailed blueprint for the next Republican president to overhaul the federal government. The 922-page plan outlines a dramatic expansion of presidential power and a plan to fire as many as 50,000 government workers to replace them with Trump loyalists.

Trump has tried to distance himself from Project 2025, which was drafted by longtime allies and former officials in his administration.

"I know nothing about Project 2025," Trump posted on his social media website. "I have no idea who is behind it. I disagree with some of the things they're saying and some of the things they're saying are absolutely ridiculous and abysmal. Anything they do, I wish them luck, but I have nothing to do with them."

President Joe Biden's reelection campaign has worked to draw more attention to the agenda.

"He's trying to hide his connections to his allies' extreme Project 2025 agenda," Biden said of Trump in a statement released by his campaign Saturday. "The only problem? It was written for him, by those closest to him. Project 2025 should scare every single American."

Democratic National Committee Spokesperson Abhi Rahman said in a statement that the Project 2025 agenda is the biggest threat to our American way of life we've faced in generations.

"Floridians, along with all Americans, will have even less rights if he takes back the White House. Among the many terrifying policies included in Trump's agenda is taking away reproductive freedom nationwide, terminating the Constitution, and gutting democratic checks and balances on presidential power, all while using the power of the office to bankroll his billionaire friends and seek revenge on his political rivals and personal enemies," he said in the statement.

Democrats put up billboards about the dangers of Donald Trump and Project 2025 Democratic National Committee

To take the fight to Trump's doorstep, the Democratic National Committee has paid for billboards in several South Florida locations to highlight what they call the "true danger of Trump's second-term playbook."

The new billboards are located on:

West side of I-95 on Hollywood Boulevard, facing north

West side of I-95 on Hollywood Boulevard, facing south

West side of Palmetto Expressway south off-ramp, south of 36th Street

North side of Palmetto Expressway, facing west

North side of Palmetto Expressway, facing east

In a statement reiterating her support for President Joe Biden, Rep. Frederica Wilson called Project 2025 "MAGA Republicans' draconian 920-page plan to end U.S. democracy, give handouts to the wealthy and strip Americans of their freedoms."