4 Miami Beach parking garages to close during Spring Break 2024

MIAMI BEACH - The Miami Beach City Commission continues to take strong measures regarding Spring Break because of the unruly crowds of the past.

They were nearly unanimous in their latest decision, as they voted five to one, to shut down four parking garages in South Beach.

Parking garages will be shut down to visitors on the weekend of March 7th through the 10th and from March 14th through the 17th.

The garages affected are at the17th Street and 13th Street, Collins Avenue at 12th Street, Washington Avenue and 16th Street between Collins Avenue and Washington Avenue.

Garages will be open for employees and residents.

Commissioners said they were sending a message and there were strong words from Commissioner David Suarez.

"We really mean it this time. We are not taking half-measures. We really are doing everything we can to end Spring Break, especially during those 2 weekends of March. The more extreme the shutdown the more attention we are going to have and the word is going to get out that it is over."

That decision follows higher fees for parking and towing and security checkpoints and earlier closing times for liquor stores at 8 p.m.

Commissioners are taking strong steps after 2 fatal shootings last year and nearly 500 arrests during Spring Break.