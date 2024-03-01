Fort Lauderdale bracing for larger crowds as Miami Beach breaks up with Spring Break

FORT LAUDERDALE - With Miami Beach planning to break up with Spring Break, Fort Lauderdale is bracing for potentially larger crowds this year.

Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis said he welcomes visitors to Fort Lauderdale all year round, but during Spring Break increased safety precautions will be taken.

On Friday, the city will detail its plans which will likely include an increased law enforcement presence, stronger enforcement of beach policies, and more transportation options to keep people off the roads. There will also be a closer eye on code compliance for bars, businesses, and vacation rentals.

CBS News Miami's partner The Miami Herald reports that the city is looking to enact new parking rate hikes similar to what Miami Beach recently put in place. Parking fees could reach as high as $100 in city garages and lots along the beach starting next week and could last until the end of March. Drivers could also face an additional $125 violation fee if they don't move their car when the parking time expires.

While Miami Beach said it's essentially shutting down the party in their city, both Trantalis and Hollywood Mayor Josh Levy said they're not too worried about crowds moving north.

"We feel that crowd will probably migrate more toward other party areas in Miami, like Wynwood and so forth. I don't really see a lot of that coming up to Fort Lauderdale," said Trantalis.

The city has already initially approved the higher parking rate hikes and is expected to give final approval at their next meeting on March 5th.