South Florida airports impacted by plane crash near Washington D.C.

MIAMI - A midair plane crash near Washington D.C. is impacting flights at South Florida's airports.

Thursday morning, flights into and out of Ronald Reagan International Airport were canceled. The airport, which closed at 9 p.m. Wednesday will remain that way through at least 11 a.m. Passengers are being met with signs that read "Due to an emergency situation, all flights are being held on the airfield" and additional information will be available as it is received.

Wednesday evening, American Eagle Flight No. 5342, a regional jetliner carrying 60 passengers and four crew members, and a Black Hawk helicopter collided in midair and crashed into the Potomac River near the airport. The plane had taken off from Wichita, Kansas. The helicopter was on a training flight and had belonged to B Company, 12th Aviation Battalion out of Fort Belvoir in Virginia, Joint Task Force-National Capitol Region media chief Heather Chairez told CBS News.

Thursday morning at Miami International Airport, Gavin Marks told CBS News Miami he was scheduled to fly to Reagan International Airport on an American flight at 9 p.m. Wednesday.

"First of all, it's a really sad, horrific tragedy. We were flying to Reagan yesterday evening on that flight and we were ready to taxi, we were all aboard and ready to go, when the pilot came out with his iPad and explained to us that something had gone on in D.C., that there was a small plane crash. That's what we originally heard and then we just waited for the news until we realized the flight was canceled," he said.

Marks said he had to alter his travel plans and booked another flight with United Airlines for Thursday.

"We really can't feel stressed about it. For the families, we are so sorry for their losses and any inconvenience I have, there is none. You just have to go with what it is and just feel so horrible for the tragedy that took place," he said.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.