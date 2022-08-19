Some report uncomfortable side effects after monkeypox vaccine

MIAMI - Some people who've received the Monkeypox vaccination are reporting unpleasant side effects.

"As the evening and the next day progressed, it was just close to being unbearable," said DJ Stuart.

He's talking the horrible itching he felt after getting vaccinated for Monkey Pox. He got his second shot this past Monday.

"At first there was nothing, it kind of just looked like, right after the shot, a mosquito bite," he said. "Later that evening, it really started itching."

Instead of getting a shot in the fat or muscle of the arm, DJ's shot was just under the skin of his forearm. That's how the health department is administering them now. As the night went on it got more uncomfortable.

"I really didn't sleep well Monday night because every time I'd fall asleep i would wake up and my arm would be itching," he said. "My arm was fevered, it was hot to the touch and did swell up quite a bit," DJ said.

Dr. Sarah LaRosa from HCA Florida University Hospital explains it's not uncommon to feel these side effects from this type of injection.

"You should really just try to leave it alone, not touch it, not mess with it. The more you touch it you can aggravate it," she said.

Dr. LaRosa suggests covering the injection site with a bandage or gauze to stop you from scratching and said you should not dress it with creams or ointments.

"You can take something by mouth if it is causing you itching or pain. You can take an antihistamine like Benadryl or Claritin. If it's itching you can take an anti-inflammatory type of medicine like ibuprofen, Advil, Aleve any of those medications," she suggests.

She and DJ say despite the uncomfortable side effects some feel, it's well worth getting the shot if you think you could be at risk. "I'll take the annoyance over the extreme pain and discomfort of an actual infection," DJ said.

For locations and appointments in Miami-Dade, click here. In Broward, click here.

Currently, the Florida Department of Health reporter 1432 cases statewide, with 542 in Miami-Dade, 463 in Broward and 15 in Monroe County.