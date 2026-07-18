Influencer brothers Andrew and Tristian Tate arrested in Miami for rape and trafficking charges in the UK

Influencer brothers Andrew and Tristan Tate were arrested by federal authorities Saturday in Miami, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

The charges against the pair were not immediately announced by U.S. authorities. Brady McCarron, a spokesperson for the Marshals Service, told The Associated Press that the warrant was sealed.

They were arrested on an extradition request from the U.K., according to a person familiar with the matter, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to publicly discuss the case.

The Crown Prosecution Service, an organization that prosecutes criminal cases in England, announced that four more victims of the brothers came forward in an online statement announcing further charges of rape, sex trafficking, assault, and child/extreme pornography.

According to CPS, Andrew Tate, 39, is facing "seven more counts of rape, three counts of arranging or facilitating trafficking for sexual exploitation, three counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, and 19 additional charges for offenses related to indecent images of a child and extreme pornography."

On the other hand, Tristan Tate, 38, is being prosecuted by CPS with "one count of sexual assault, two counts of rape, and three counts of arranging or facilitating trafficking for sexual exploitation.

The incidents allegedly took place between July 2010 and August 2017.

"These charging decisions followed receipt of a further file of evidence from Bedfordshire Police and bring the total number of alleged victims in this case to seven," said the head of the CPS's Special Crime Division, Malcom McHaffie, in the online statement.

The brothers, proponents of hypermasculinity who have millions of followers on social media, have been wanted in the United Kingdom, where they face rape and human trafficking charges.

The brothers are dual U.S. and British citizens who moved to Romania in 2016. They were arrested there in 2022, accused of participating in schemes to lure women for sexual exploitation. They denied those allegations and the case didn't go forward because of legal and procedural irregularities.

The former professional kickboxers have amassed a following of fans, particularly young men and boys, by professing a lifestyle of luxury and unapologetic misogyny.

The pending charges in the United Kingdom accused the brothers of abusing women between 2012 and 2015 in an area north of London, where they grew up. Their lawyers had said they denied the allegations.