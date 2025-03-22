Influencer brothers Andrew and Tristan Tate return to Romania after weeks in U.S.

DeSantis says Tate brothers are not welcome in Florida after leaving Romania

After weeks in the United States, influencer brothers Andrew and Tristan Tate arrived early Saturday back in Romania, where they face charges of human trafficking and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women.

The Tates, who are dual U.S. and British citizens, were arrested in Romania in late 2022 and formally indicted last year on charges that they participated in a criminal ring that lured women to Romania, where they were allegedly sexually exploited. Andrew Tate was also charged with rape. They deny all of the allegations against them.

The brothers' plane — which Andrew Tate said earlier in a post on X cost $185,000 to "jet across the Atlantic to sign one single piece of paper" — landed at Bucharest Henri Coanda International Airport shortly before 1:00 a.m. local time Saturday morning.

After arriving at their residence near Bucharest, Andrew Tate told reporters they returned because "innocent men don't run from anything" and he vowed to clear his name in court.

Andrew Tate, right, speaks to media next to his brother Tristan, after returning from the United States, outside his home on the outskirts of Bucharest, Romania, Saturday, March 22, 2025. Vadim Ghirda / AP

"After all we've been through, we truly deserve the day in court where it is stated that we've done nothing wrong and that we should have never been in court in the first place. We should have never gone to jail. We should have never had our assets seized. We should have never had our names slandered," he said. "Anyone who believed any of this garbage has a particularly low IQ."

The brothers remain under judicial control, which requires them to appear before judicial authorities in Romania when summoned. Eugen Vidineac, one of the Tate brothers' lawyers in Romania, told The Associated Press that the Tates are due to check in with a surveillance officer on Monday.

The brothers' return to Romania comes nearly a month after a travel ban imposed on the brothers was lifted in February.

They arrived at Florida's Fort Lauderdale airport on Feb. 28. When asked about the pair's arrival, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis told reporters that the state is "not a place where you're welcome with that type of conduct in the air."

"I don't know how it came to this," DeSantis said.

The brothers have publicly supported President Trump. The Financial Times reported in February that the Trump administration had been pushing Romanian authorities to return the brothers' U.S. passports and allow them to leave the country. Romanian Foreign Minister Emil Hurezeanu told Euronews that U.S. envoy Richard Grenell had raised the case with him at the Munich Security Conference in mid-February. Hurezeanu denied that he had been pressured.

When asked about the brothers' travel to the United States, Mr. Trump said he knew "nothing about that" but would "look into it."

Andrew Tate (R) and his brother Tristan Tate arrive at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, Feb. 27, 2025, in Florida after a travel ban on them was lifted in Romania, where they face sexual assault and human trafficking charges. Alon Skuy/Getty

Days after the Tates arrived in the U.S., on March 4, Florida's Attorney General James Uthmeier said his office had opened a criminal investigation into Andrew and Tristan Tate. He said in a social media post that he directed his office to work with law enforcement to conduct a preliminary inquiry into the brothers.

A day after the investigation was opened, Andrew Tate said in a post on X: "I didn't commit any crime and they're trying to find one because they don't like me."

The lifting of their two-year travel ban came after a Bucharest court in December ruled that a case against the brothers could not go to trial because of multiple legal and procedural irregularities on the part of the prosecutors. The case, however, remained open.

For his part, Tristan Tate said after returning to Romania, "I think it's very telling that we were investigated for two and a half years, and we were dragged ... in front of the media, into prison, out of prison, all this time, and in December last year, a judge said ... there's not evidence enough for this to even go to trial."

Last August, Romania's anti-organized crime agency DIICOT also launched a second case against the brothers, investigating allegations of human trafficking, the trafficking of minors, sexual intercourse with a minor, influencing statements and money laundering. They have denied those charges as well.

Andrew Tate, 38, a former professional kickboxer and self-described misogynist who has amassed more than 10 million followers on X, has repeatedly claimed that prosecutors in Romania have no evidence against him and that there is a political conspiracy to silence him.

"There are a lot of people in the world today that do not have faith in Romanian institutions ... but we're going to restore that faith by coming home, as American citizens, going to court, and getting the not guilty that we deserve," Andrew Tate said. "If a court needs to speak to us, we'll be there because we're innocent."

The Tate brothers' legal battles are not limited to Romania.

Four British women who accused Andrew Tate of sexual violence and physical abuse are suing him in the U.K. after the Crown Prosecution Service decided not to prosecute him. Late last year, a U.K. court ruled that police could seize $3.3 million worth of frozen assets from the brothers to cover years of unpaid taxes.

In March last year, the Tate brothers appeared at the Bucharest Court of Appeal in a separate case after U.K. authorities issued arrest warrants over allegations of sexual aggression in a case dating back to the period from 2012 to 2015.

The appeals court granted the U.K. request to extradite the Tates, but only after legal proceedings in Romania have concluded.