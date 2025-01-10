"Electrical smell" forces plane to evacuate passengers at Miami International Airport, officials say

MIAMI — Passengers were forced to evacuate a plane at Miami International Airport on Friday after the aircraft filled with an "electrical smell," officials said.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue told CBS News Miami that its crews were called out to the plane just before noon after receiving reports of the smell. According to MIA spokesperson Greg Chin, the smell was coming from the cockpit.

Chin told CBS News Miami an Eastern Air Express flight that was taxied to depart for Camaguey, Cuba, at 11:22 a.m. before returning to the gate because of the smell. About 50 passengers were evacuated from the aircraft.

Crews found no fire but are investigating the cause of the smell, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue told CBS News Miami. Firefighters on the scene also evaluated the passengers for possible injuries.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.