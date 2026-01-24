Skippylongstocking rallies in stretch, wins $3 million Pegasus World Cup at South Florida's Gulfstream Park

White Abarrio's bid to become the first back-to-back winner of the $3 million Pegasus World Cup was thwarted.

Trainer Saffie Joseph Jr.'s bid was not. And finally, jockey Tyler Gaffalione is a Pegasus winner, too.

Skippylongstocking is finally the winner of Gulfstream Park's richest race, rallying in the stretch to beat White Abarrio in the Grade 1 Pegasus on Saturday. Skippylongstocking had been in the Pegasus three other times, finishing seventh in 2023, not finishing in 2024 and getting third last year.

This time — at 21-1 odds — he beat them all, returning $45.20, $14.20 and $7.20.

"He deserves it," a teary Joseph said after the race. "But I'm just proud of White Abarrio, how he ran. ... Take nothing away from Skippy. This was his day to deliver."

It was a moment of confliction for Joseph. White Abarrio — the 2025 Pegasus winner who was scratched on-track at the Breeders' Cup last year and hadn't run since — was one of the favorites for this race, and few thought the 7-year-old Skippylongstocking would have enough to get to the line first.

"Everything went to plan," Joseph said.

White Abarrio got to the lead near to the head of the stretch and seemed in the clear, before Joseph's other horse ran him down. It was the 36th career race and 13th win for Skippylongstocking, and his lifetime earnings jumped by about 50% to roughly $5.5 million after the race.

Gaffalione is the only jockey who had run in all 10 editions of the Pegasus, never winning until now.

"Saffie told me to ride with a lot of confidence," Gaffalione said.

White Abarrio returned $6.60 and $4.60, and Full Serrano paid $6.40 for third.

Pegasus Day is a spectacle at Gulfstream Park, with 10 stakes races, seven of them graded, worth $5.675 million in purses. It's the only day of the racing year at Gulfstream where fans pay for admission — some paying big money for admission.

Celebs flock to the race; actor and producer Mark Wahlberg gave the customary "Riders up!" call shortly before the race — and took advantage of the moment to give the New England Patriots a plug before they face the Denver Broncos for a Super Bowl berth on Sunday.

"Racing fans, the moment we've all been waiting for, the 10th running of the Pegasus World Cup," Wahlberg said, with Gulfstream Park CEO Belinda Stronach — who has long wanted Pegasus to be a marriage of celebs and horses — among those beaming behind him. "To sports fans all around the world and my Patriots Nation, we're all we got, we're all we need. Riders up!"

Test Score wins Pegasus World Cup Turf

Trainer Graham Motion got first and second in the $1 million Pegasus World Cup Turf, with Test Score holding off One Stripe at the end of the 1 1/8-mile race.

Almendares, a 37-1 long shot, held on for third.

Test Score, ridden by Manuel Franco, paid $17.20, $7.40 and $5.40. One Stripe paid $5.80 and $4.80, and Almendares got its backers $14.60 to show.

Program Trading — which went off as the 6-5 favorite after being listed at 1-9 at one point, clearly after someone dropped a huge win wager on him before the race — couldn't take advantage of what seemed like a great trip and finished fifth.

Destino d'Oro wins Pegasus Filly and Mare Turf

At 15-1, Destino d'Oro made a big closing move to win the $500,000 Pegasus World Cup Filly and Mare Turf Invitational — edging 70-1 shot Crevalle d'Oro at the end.

Junior Alvarado rode the winner for trainer Brad Cox, coming from the back of the 12-horse field to get the win and return $33.20, $14.40 and $10.20. Crevalle d'Oro paid $26.40 and $15.40, and Movin On Up ($6.60) was third.

The exacta — Destino d'Oro over Crevalle d'Oro — returned a massive $281.80 on $1 wagers.