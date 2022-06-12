Watch CBS News
Local News

Family, friends and community members gather to mark six years since Pulse shooting

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

The Violence Project co-founders on mass shooters, guns and prevention 10:34

ORLANDO – Sunday marks six years since the Pulse shooting – the deadliest attack on the LGBTQ community in U.S. history.

Family, friends and community members took part in a service less than two miles away from the scene of the shooting.

Forty-nine bells rang out – one for each of the victims killed back in 2016 when a gunman opened fire inside the Orlando nightclub.

Emotions ran high at a vigil held outside the Pulse memorial overnight. The event began at 1-58 a.m. The exact time the first gunshots rang out. There were hugs, tears and prayers.

A remembrance ceremony will be held there at 7 p.m.

CBS Miami Team
wfor-cbs4-1920x1080.jpg

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on June 12, 2022 / 5:56 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.